Ram Aa Gaye: Kangana Ranaut Rejoices As Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Culminates

BREAKING: Kangana Ranaut was elated after Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony concluded today in Ayodhya, January 22. The actress shared a clip on her Instagram handle wherein she was seen rejoicing during the culmination of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. Sharing the video, she captioned, “Ram aa gaye.”For the historic ceremony, Kangana opted to carry a red and golden shawl with her saree and finished the look with statement jewellery.

Kangana Ranaut dons traditional attire for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Kangana Ranaut dressed in a stunning off-white and orange saree for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. She shared photos from Lord Ram's birthplace, Ayodhya, on her Instagram handle. Kangana was seen wearing a green statement jewellery, which is considered ‘shubh’or auspicious. She further paired her saree with a red and golden shawl and finished the look with a small red bindi.

Kangana Ranaut at Ram Mandir | Image: Instagram

Celebrities arrive at Ram Mandir

Several videos from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple have surfaced online. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkumar Hirani, and filmmaker Rohit Shetty have all arrived at the temple to attend the grand ceremony. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Anupam Kher have also visited the Ram Mandir.

The historic ritual of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratistha is performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a number of distinguished guests.