Shah Rukh Khan is facing flak for allegedly 'disrespecting' Ram Charan at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. It happened while the Khans were performing on the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu on day 2 of the Ambanis gala. Netizens have since then criticised SRK's remarks, alleging racial undertones. Also, Ram Charan’s makeup artist Zeba Hassan took to her Instagram stories to express her disappointment towards Shah Rukh Khan.

Ram Charan's make-up artist Zeba Hassan walks out of the Ambanis bash

The incident took place when Shah Rukh Khan, along with the other Khans, tried to master the Naatu Naatu hook step on the stage during the Mela Rouge ceremony. Shah Rukh Khan, who struggled with the steps, called out Ram Charan for his help but his choice of words stirred controversy.

Sharing the video on her Instagram stories, Zeba Hassan wrote, "Bhend idly vada Ram charan kahan hai tu (Saying names of snacks, Ram Charan where are you)???' I walked out after this. So disrespectful towards a star like @alwaysramcharan."

Zeba Hassan also issued a statement on her Instagram handle and wrote that South Indian artists are not given their due respect. "It’s funny how everyone wants to pay us ‘lesser’ because we’re from South India whereas they’re okay to pay triple the amount for the same thing to an artist if that artist is Delhi or Mumbai based," Zeba wrote.

Khans groove to Naatu Naatu at Ambanis bash

Bollywood's three Khans showed off their bromance on-stage on the second day of the grand pre-wedding event of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and his fiancee Radhika Merchant. Ram Charan also joined the Khans on stage and performed to the song along with them.

Shah Rukh Khan invited Ram Charan on stage to dance on Naatu Naatu with him, Salman and Aamir at Ambani pre wedding ceremony. What a moment 🤌pic.twitter.com/fudFSeJgvN — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) March 3, 2024

A star-studded affair unfolded in Jamnagar as Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, south Indian sensation Rajinikanth, and Senegalese-American singer Akon joined the glitzy pre-wedding festivities of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The three-day extravaganza, which commenced on March 1, witnessed a glamorous guest list from the realms of entertainment, industry, politics, and sports converging at the opulent celebration in the coastal city.

The grand affair, hosted in Jamnagar near the world's largest refinery owned by Reliance Industries, marked a grand prelude to the upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. The couple is set to tie the knot on July 12.

