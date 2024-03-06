Advertisement

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni attended the three-day mega event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities over the weekend. Since then, the couple has been treating their fans with an inside glimpse of the functions. Speaking of which, we have got hands more unseen photos of Ram and Upasana enjoying their time with the Ambani family. They have also penned a thank you note for their "unmatched hospitality" and congratulated the couple.

A glimpse of Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni bonding with Anant-Mukesh Ambani

Ram Charan and Upasana, who were the only representatives from the South, seemingly had fun at the extravagant event in Jamnagar. For the Cocktail Night, the couple twinned in black - Ram donned a dapper attire by Manish Malhotra and the homegrown south label Osman. Upasan, on the other hand, showcased her style in outfits by Anamika Khanna and Dior, and her exquisite choice of jewellery perfectly complimented her legacy.

In one of the images, Ram Charan and Mukesh Ambani are seemingly dancing together, while in others, the couple is busy chatting with Anant Ambani.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni extend gratitude to the Ambani family

On Monday, Upasana shared photos from Mela Rouge along with a heartfelt note congratulating Anant and Radhika. The post also included a photo of the couple with MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni.

Expressing gratitude, the couple extended heartfelt thanks to the Ambani family for their unmatched hospitality. Her Instagram caption read, "Congratulations Anant, Radhika & the whole Ambani Family. Nita Ji & Mukesh Ji, your hospitality is unmatched. Thank you. Wonderful times with wonderful people."

All you need to know about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

Anant and Radhika, who are set to tie the knot in July, hosted a lavish three-day pre-wedding festivities between March 1 to March 3 in Jamnagar. The guest list included the who's who of entertainment, sports, politicians and the business world. Rihanna opened the festivities with her electrifying performance on day 1, followed by Bollywood celebs and Diljit Dosanjh enthralling the audience with their energetic performance on day 2. The celebration concluded with Bollywood singers such as Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Udit Narayan, Lucky Ali, Sukhwinder Singh and Neeti Mohan, captivating the audience with their soulful voices.

