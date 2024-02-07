English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony: Hema Malini To Present A Ramayana-Based Dance Drama

Hema Malini will be presenting a dance drama based on Ramayana ahead of the Ram Mandir ceremony. Recently, she opened up about her performance at the event.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Hema Malini
Hema Malini | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Hema Malini will be presenting a dance drama based on Ramayana ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony will take place on January 22. This is the first time Hema Malini visited Ayodhya.

Hema Malini opens up about her performance in Ayodhya

Talking about her much-awaited performance in Ayodhya with ANI, Hema Malini said, "I have come to Ayodhya for the first time. I am going to perform in the Ramayana as Sita. This programme has been organised by Swami Rambhadracharya... He has organised a 10-day programme. I am fortunate to be here during this time... The whole of Bollywood is 'Ramamay'... The artists are singing Ram songs. I also sang a Ram Bhajan last year... Everybody is preparing everything on Ram..."

On opposition calling the Pran Pratishtha a BJP event, Hema Malini said, "...They have to say something while being in the opposition. They got ready to oppose the Ram Temple also. All of us are Indians and should be proud of it. It is important to connect with it, no matter who did it. The opposition should not politicise this... It is their loss if they are not coming... It is good for those who are coming and is a loss for those who aren't..."

Hema Malini on visiting Ayodhya for the first time

Ahead of her performance in Ayodhya, Hema Malini revealed that she never visited Ayodhya and this would be her first time. She said, "...I am coming to Ayodhya for the first time at the time of the 'pranpratishtha' of Ram Temple for which people were waiting for years...On January 17, I'll be presenting a dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya Dham..." On January 16, Hema Malini offered prayers before Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

Advertisement

Talking about her much-awaited performance in Ayodhya with ANI, Hema Malini said, "I have come to Ayodhya for the first time. I am going to perform in the Ramayana as Sita. This programme has been organised by Swami Rambhadracharya... He has organised a 10-day programme. I am fortunate to be here during this time... The whole of Bollywood is 'Ramamay'... The artists are singing Ram songs. I also sang a Ram Bhajan last year... Everybody is preparing everything on Ram..."

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 12:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. PSG vs Brest Live Streaming details

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  4. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News18 minutes ago

  5. Iran Asserts US Military Presence in Middle East ‘Has No Justification’

    World18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement