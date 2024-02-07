Advertisement

Hema Malini will be presenting a dance drama based on Ramayana ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony will take place on January 22. This is the first time Hema Malini visited Ayodhya.

Hema Malini opens up about her performance in Ayodhya

Talking about her much-awaited performance in Ayodhya with ANI, Hema Malini said, "I have come to Ayodhya for the first time. I am going to perform in the Ramayana as Sita. This programme has been organised by Swami Rambhadracharya... He has organised a 10-day programme. I am fortunate to be here during this time... The whole of Bollywood is 'Ramamay'... The artists are singing Ram songs. I also sang a Ram Bhajan last year... Everybody is preparing everything on Ram..."

On opposition calling the Pran Pratishtha a BJP event, Hema Malini said, "...They have to say something while being in the opposition. They got ready to oppose the Ram Temple also. All of us are Indians and should be proud of it. It is important to connect with it, no matter who did it. The opposition should not politicise this... It is their loss if they are not coming... It is good for those who are coming and is a loss for those who aren't..."

Hema Malini on visiting Ayodhya for the first time

Ahead of her performance in Ayodhya, Hema Malini revealed that she never visited Ayodhya and this would be her first time. She said, "...I am coming to Ayodhya for the first time at the time of the 'pranpratishtha' of Ram Temple for which people were waiting for years...On January 17, I'll be presenting a dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya Dham..." On January 16, Hema Malini offered prayers before Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

