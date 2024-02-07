Advertisement

Hema Malini was recently spotted leaving from a hotel in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony today, January 22. The actress donned a traditional yellow saree and adorned her hair with gajra. Hema Malini is one of the many celebrities who will be attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony today.

Hema Malini leaves to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Hema Malini, who recently performed as Mata Sita ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration, was spotted by paps outside her hotel in Ayodhya. The actress opted for a yellow traditional saree teamed with statement jewellery and accessories. Hema Malini radiated joy as she left in her car to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha along with other celebrities. Before Hema Malini, actors including Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others left for Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini leaves from a hotel in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/5Nm0sQ7Kwp — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

#WATCH | Actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Rohit Shetty leave from Mumbai for Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple. pic.twitter.com/VOE9ZLfx2A — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

All we need to know about Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled Mangal Dhwani. The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am. The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

Advertisement

(With inputs from ANI)