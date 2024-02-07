Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 09:12 IST

Ram Mandir Pran Prathishtha: Hema Malini Heads To Temple Hours Before Mangal Dhwani Musical Event

Veteran actress Hema Malini was recently snapped leaving from a hotel in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony Today, January 22.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Hema Malini
Hema Malini | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hema Malini was recently spotted leaving from a hotel in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony today, January 22. The actress donned a traditional yellow saree and adorned her hair with gajra. Hema Malini is one of the many celebrities who will be attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony today.

Hema Malini leaves to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Hema Malini, who recently performed as Mata Sita ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration, was spotted by paps outside her hotel in Ayodhya. The actress opted for a yellow traditional saree teamed with statement jewellery and accessories. Hema Malini radiated joy as she left in her car to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha along with other celebrities. Before Hema Malini, actors including Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others left for Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.

All we need to know about Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled Mangal Dhwani. The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am. The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

Advertisement

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 08:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

25 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Biden Forgets Name of Hamas During Truce Deal Speech

    World12 minutes ago

  2. Japan is the new Disneyland of global activism

    Business News16 minutes ago

  3. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News16 minutes ago

  4. Power Grid Corp of India's Q3 profit rises after demand surge

    Business News16 minutes ago

  5. ControlZ raises $3 million led by 9 Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

    Business News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement