After a successful year for Bollywood in 2023, filmmakers are gearing up to deliver even bigger projects, and one film that has been generating immense buzz is Ramayana, helmed by acclaimed director Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame. Featuring a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and KGF sensation Yash portraying the iconic roles of Lord Ram, Sita, and Ravana respectively, the film promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle.

Joining them, Sunny Deol is set to portray Lord Hanuman, with recent reports revealing Lara Dutta as Kaikyegi and Rakul Preet Singh as Shrupanakha.

What is the plot of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan?

Bollywood Hungama recently revealed intriguing details about the highly anticipated film and its ambitious three-part structure. A source revealed, “The first part will introduce Lord Rama, his family at Ayodhya, his marriage with Sita and their 14-year vanvas. The first part is expected to end with the kidnapping of Sita by Ravana. The makers don’t want to rush the story and want to narrate the epic in an entertaining, sensitive and cinematic manner.”

What will the second and third parts of Ramayan include?

While details regarding Sunny Deol's portrayal of Lord Hanuman remain undisclosed, the source provided insights into the narrative strategy of the subsequent parts. “The second part is expected to depict Lord Ram and Lakshman meeting Lord Hanuman and the Vaanar Sena, the obstacles they face and finally the construction of Ram Setu. The third part is expected to be about the war between the Vaanar Sena and Ravana’s army, Ravana’s defeat and Lord Ram and Sita’s grand return to Ayodhya.”

With meticulous research and extensive pre-production efforts underway, Ramayana will be officially announced on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, slated for April 17, 2024.