×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 21:38 IST

Ramayan Plot Revealed: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer To End With Sita's Abduction In Part 1

Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming mythological three-part-saga Ramayan is all set to begin rolling and here's what all we know about the developments.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ramayana
Ramayana | Image:Ramayana
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After a successful year for Bollywood in 2023, filmmakers are gearing up to deliver even bigger projects, and one film that has been generating immense buzz is Ramayana, helmed by acclaimed director Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame. Featuring a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and KGF sensation Yash portraying the iconic roles of Lord Ram, Sita, and Ravana respectively, the film promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle.

 

 

Joining them, Sunny Deol is set to portray Lord Hanuman, with recent reports revealing Lara Dutta as Kaikyegi and Rakul Preet Singh as Shrupanakha.

Advertisement

What is the plot of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan?

Bollywood Hungama recently revealed intriguing details about the highly anticipated film and its ambitious three-part structure. A source revealed, “The first part will introduce Lord Rama, his family at Ayodhya, his marriage with Sita and their 14-year vanvas. The first part is expected to end with the kidnapping of Sita by Ravana. The makers don’t want to rush the story and want to narrate the epic in an entertaining, sensitive and cinematic manner.”

Advertisement

 

 

What will the second and third parts of Ramayan include?

While details regarding Sunny Deol's portrayal of Lord Hanuman remain undisclosed, the source provided insights into the narrative strategy of the subsequent parts. “The second part is expected to depict Lord Ram and Lakshman meeting Lord Hanuman and the Vaanar Sena, the obstacles they face and finally the construction of Ram Setu. The third part is expected to be about the war between the Vaanar Sena and Ravana’s army, Ravana’s defeat and Lord Ram and Sita’s grand return to Ayodhya.”

Advertisement

With meticulous research and extensive pre-production efforts underway, Ramayana will be officially announced on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, slated for April 17, 2024.

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 21:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

5 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

5 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

5 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

5 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

5 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

a day ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

a day ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

a day ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

a day ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

a day ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mamata Banerjee to Launch TMC Election Campaign in Kolkata on March 10

    Lok Sabha Elections20 minutes ago

  2. Rohit Sharma TROLLS HIMSELF with 'Garden' post in pic with youngsters

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  3. WPL 2024 live MI vs GG: MI lose two wickets in quick succession

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  4. Entire Nation Discussing Torture Inflicted on Women of Sandeshkhali: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections29 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Greets Public With 'Trishul' At Kashi Vishwanath Temple | WATCH

    India News39 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo