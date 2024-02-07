Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 21:31 IST

Exclusive/ Ramayan's Sunil Lahri Struggles To Find Accommodation In Ayodhya Ahead Of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Laxman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, is invited to attend the Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Jyothi Jha
Sunil Lahri
Sunil Lahri | Image:Sunil Lahri/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri, who rose to fame after he played the role of Laxman in the Ramanand Sagar's mythological drama, recently confirmed to Republic that he cannot find accommodation in Ayodhya. The actor, who recently visited the city along with the OG Ram (Arun Govil) and Sita (Dipika Chilikia) to shoot a bhajan, is also invited to attend the Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22 in the city. However, the actor is unable to find a place to stay as he will be there for three days, from January 21 to January 23.

Cannot Find Accommodation In Ayodhya: Sunil Lahri

In a conversation with Republic, Sunil Lahri said, "I have been finding it difficult to get an accommodation in Ayodhya. Most of the hotels are booked. I will be in Ayodhya on January 21, 22 and 23. We have decided to solve the accommodation issue once we reach there on the 21st (Sunday)."

Lahri was hopeful about getting a place to stay in Ayodhya and said, "Hope something will work out for us. Ram Ji will bless us."

Recently, a video of the OG Ram, Laxman, and Sita from Ramanand Sagar's mythological drama on the streets of Ayodhya went viral. Later, Sunil took to social media to reveal the reason behind the same. The actors were there to shoot for a special bhajan which will be released on Pran Pratistha day.

Hotel prices skyrocket in Ayodhya

According to reports hotel bookings in Ayodhya have skyrocketed and so is the price per night due to the high demand ahead of the pran pratishtha ceremony. Reportedly, the rent of hotel rooms has skyrocketed up to five times and availability has become a major issue for tourists.

Around three-five lakh, people are likely to throng Ayodhya to witness the pran pratishtha ceremony.

Booking sites such as MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, and Booking.com are showing 'no availability' in most hotels in the city.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 21:30 IST

