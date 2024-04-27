Ramayana: First Photos Of Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi As Lord Ram, Goddess Sita From Film Set Leaked

Advertisement

Ramayana is one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film reportedly boasts a star-studded cast led by Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. Despite several measures taken by the makers to keep the details of the movie secret, photos from the film’s shoot have repeatedly found their way on social media. Most recently, photos of the lead actors have surfaced online.

Photos of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita surface online

On April 27, several photos from the shoot of Ramayana in Mumbai surfaced online. In the visuals, the Animal actor could be seen dressed as the character of Lord Ram. He was spotted bare-bodied with a banarasi shawl covering his shoulders and the same fabric draped as dhoti for bottoms. The actor sported a long hair look and adorned traditional jewellery.

Leaked photos from Ramayana | Image: Ranbir Kapoor fan page/X

Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, is reported to play Goddess Sita. She was seen in a saree matching the outfit of Ranbir Kapoor. Her look was accessorised with jewellery and draped a shawl to cover her head. A grand set resembling palace has been seemingly constructed for the shoot.

This is not the first leak from Ramayana sets

Previously, photos of the supporting cast including Arun Govil, Sheeba Chaddha, and Lara Dutta circulated online soon after the film went on floors in Mumbai. The leaked images show Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara. Another picture showed director Nitesh Tiwari seated behind the monitor as he instructed the actors through the scenes. The images saw all three actors in their get-ups as they wore royal outfits. In some images, a couple of children were seen on the set with Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, hinting that they could be the younger versions of Lord Ram and Lakshman.

Soon after the photos went viral, the director was prompted to enforce a no-phone policy. As per media reports, all staff on the set are under strict instructions to not use mobile phones while shooting. However, the leaks continue to make their way online.