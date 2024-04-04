×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 13:11 IST

Ramayana: Subhash Ghai CONFIRMS KGF Actor Yash Is Part Of Ranbir Kapoor Starrer | See Post

Amid the reports of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana going on the floors, filmmaker Subhash Ghai confirmed that Yash is also part of the mythological drama.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Subhash Ghai
Subhash Ghai (L), Yash (R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana went on the floors on March 2 and the visuals from the sets went viral on the internet. Director Nitesh Tiwari is currently shooting Lord Ram's childhood portions. Reportedly, Ranbir hasn't joined the filming. Amid this, veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has shared a post on his social media handle sending best wishes to the team. In his post, he mentioned KGF fame Yash, seemingly confirming that he has been roped in for the role of Ravana.

Subhash Ghai confirms the star cast of Ramayana

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Taal director shared a poster of Ramayana and penned a long note in the caption, congratulating Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra and the Ramayana team. Apart from Yash, he has also mentioned "Deol", earlier there were speculations that Sunny Deol was going to be part of the project in the role of Hanuman, confirming the news. He started his note by writing, "Finally one producer has done it in Mumbai. My hearty congratulations to dear Namit Malhotra for launching a Hindi mega scale motion picture #RAMAYAN “with his honest desire to showcase the epic tale of Hindu mythology of India to the rest of world internationally Wow."

(A file photo of Yash | Image: Instagram)

He continued that the film will put our nation on the "highest pedestal" in the world’s perspectives. he concluded by writing these words, "Congratulations to our talented and blessed director Nitish Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Yash and the entire team". However, Ghai didn't mention Sai Pallavi which leaves us wondering whether she is part of the film or not.

Advertisement
(A screengrab from the post | Image: Subhash Ghai/Instagram)

What are the roles of Yash and Sunny Deol?

As informed earlier, reports have been rife that Yash has been roped in Ramayana opposite Ranbir, while Sunny Deol is a key character - Lord Hanuman. However, we will have to wait for the official confirmation, which is expected on Ram Navami (April 17).

Advertisement

Ramayana shooting begins in Mumbai

A user on Instagram has shared two photos claiming that it is a Ramayana set. Seeing the image, we can see that it is under construction with several wooden walls and pillars. Spread across a huge space, the set is well covered with only a temple-like shikhar structure visible. Sharing the photos, the user wrote, "Ramayana Day 1,” sparking speculation that the makers have begun with the shooting. The director will be shooting for the childhood portions of lord Ram, where Guru Vasishtha gives life lessons to Lord Ram and his brothers.

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Subhash Ghai

Yash In Ramayana?

2 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant vs KKR

Rishabh Pant on DRS

4 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting on DC loss

6 minutes ago
"Nothing to do with the alcohol?" Chief Justice Chandrachud, countered with a smirk.

CJI Chandrachud

6 minutes ago
Former Congress leaders join BJP in Delhi

Crisis For Congress

10 minutes ago
Japan will issue e-visa to Indians

Japan E-Visa Process

15 minutes ago
Union Minister Smriti Irani

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

23 minutes ago
Community Notes

X community notes India

23 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant fined by BCCI

Pant fined Rs 24 lakh

24 minutes ago
Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad on IND star

25 minutes ago
Ayesha Khan file photo

Ayesha Slams Paps

27 minutes ago
Summer

Ways To Remove Tan

28 minutes ago
Monkey Man

Dev On Trans Community

29 minutes ago
Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam Slams Cong

34 minutes ago
UK PM Rishi Sunak conducts impromptu press address outside No 10

Sunak's Party Defeat

35 minutes ago
Stock market

Stock market

39 minutes ago
Boy falls in Borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk

Rescue Ops On

41 minutes ago
Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2024

Manoj Tiwary slams RCB

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Budget-Friendly Destinations In South India

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  2. Fruit Plants That Thrive In April

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  3. Party Flags Conspicuously Absent At Rahul Gandhi's Roadshow in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago

  4. Jail Ke Taale Tootenge...: Sanjay Singh's First Reaction

    India News16 hours ago

  5. SC Transfers Case Linked to Mundra Port Drug Haul to Gujarat Court

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo