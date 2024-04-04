Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana went on the floors on March 2 and the visuals from the sets went viral on the internet. Director Nitesh Tiwari is currently shooting Lord Ram's childhood portions. Reportedly, Ranbir hasn't joined the filming. Amid this, veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has shared a post on his social media handle sending best wishes to the team. In his post, he mentioned KGF fame Yash, seemingly confirming that he has been roped in for the role of Ravana.

Subhash Ghai confirms the star cast of Ramayana

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Taal director shared a poster of Ramayana and penned a long note in the caption, congratulating Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra and the Ramayana team. Apart from Yash, he has also mentioned "Deol", earlier there were speculations that Sunny Deol was going to be part of the project in the role of Hanuman, confirming the news. He started his note by writing, "Finally one producer has done it in Mumbai. My hearty congratulations to dear Namit Malhotra for launching a Hindi mega scale motion picture #RAMAYAN “with his honest desire to showcase the epic tale of Hindu mythology of India to the rest of world internationally Wow."

He continued that the film will put our nation on the "highest pedestal" in the world’s perspectives. he concluded by writing these words, "Congratulations to our talented and blessed director Nitish Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Yash and the entire team". However, Ghai didn't mention Sai Pallavi which leaves us wondering whether she is part of the film or not.

What are the roles of Yash and Sunny Deol?

As informed earlier, reports have been rife that Yash has been roped in Ramayana opposite Ranbir, while Sunny Deol is a key character - Lord Hanuman. However, we will have to wait for the official confirmation, which is expected on Ram Navami (April 17).

Ramayana shooting begins in Mumbai

A user on Instagram has shared two photos claiming that it is a Ramayana set. Seeing the image, we can see that it is under construction with several wooden walls and pillars. Spread across a huge space, the set is well covered with only a temple-like shikhar structure visible. Sharing the photos, the user wrote, "Ramayana Day 1,” sparking speculation that the makers have begun with the shooting. The director will be shooting for the childhood portions of lord Ram, where Guru Vasishtha gives life lessons to Lord Ram and his brothers.