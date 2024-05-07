Advertisement

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, made its theatrical debut in December last year. While the film drew criticism for glorifying misogyny and violence, it was also praised by several celebrities for the portrayal of a negative character. Recently, Baahubali star Rana Daggubati talked about the controversial movie and said it made his Rana Naidu character look ‘decent’.

Rana Daggubati talks about Animal

During his appearance on the podcast Rawtalks, Rana talked about the criticism he got for his role in Rana Naidu. However, when Animal released, the discussion took a different turn and his character started looking better. He said, “Everyone was freaking the hell out. Then Animal released. Then I was like, ‘Hey, now I look like a decent guy’. What’s wrong with you?”

The actor has previously talked about the response he got for playing a grey character in Rana Naidu. Revealing the reason behind signing the project, Rana said that he is interested in taboo topics and wants to showcase them on the big screen.

He said, “Rana Naidu had child abuse in a gangster drama set inside of a family. To me, that was very interesting. It’s a family drama that everyone gets. It has topics that you don’t want to talk about or spoken very boldly and harshly so that was the first reason I got onto it.”

Rana Naidu poster

What more do we know about Animal?

Animal, released on December 1, 2023, starring Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri, achieved substantial success, grossing over INR 900 crores globally on a 100 crore budget. The film, currently streaming on Netflix, stirred controversy due to its violent scenes and portrayal of misogynistic leads, adding another layer to the ongoing dialogue surrounding Sandeep Reddy Vanga's filmmaking choices.