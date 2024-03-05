Advertisement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot in July later this. Ahead of the big day, the couple hosted a grand 3-day bash in Jamnagar. The who’s who from all walks of life from across the globe attended the festivities. Moments from inside the celebrations quickly became the talk of the town and began doing rounds on social media.

Aditya Roy Kapur - Ananya Panday mushy moment photobombed by Ranbir Kapoor

The viral photo of Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur | Image: Varinder Chawla

In a photo from the first day of the pre-wedding festivities, lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur could be seen posing together. In a rare photo together, the couple, who have not yet publicly accepted their relationship, can be seen posing with Ranbir Kapoor- a good friend of Aditya. The picture quickly began doing rounds on social media.

Raha twins with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor carries her in arms

Picture perfect moments of the Kapoor family | Image: Varinder Chawla

The Kapoor family made headlines at the pre-wedding bash. Be it with their fashion statements or their family moments, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s photos went viral in no time. In a photo from the Vantara tour organised on the second day, the mother-daughter duo could be seen twinning in floral outfits. While Alia donned a pantsuit, Raha was dressed in a matching frock. On teh subsequent day, Ranbir Kapoor could be seen holding Raha in his arms for the brunch by the forest side. The actor could be seen greeting Abhishek Bachchan, who joined the festivities on the concluding day.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Zingaat moment with Rihanna

Viral photo of Rihanna with Janhvi Kapoor | Image: Varinder Chawla

The first day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremony was headlined by a power-packed performance by Global pop star Rihanna. While the pop star's maiden performance in India was a highlight in itself, her special performance with Janhvi Kapoor stole the show. The actress shared a video with the pop star in which both can be seen grooving to the popular song Zingaat.

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh shake a leg

Deepveer perform Gallan Goodiyan | Iamge: Varinder Chawla

The Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities also marked the first public appearance of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh after they announced their pregnancy. On day 2 of the extravaganza, the couple grooved to the popular song Gallan Goodiyan. Photos and videos of the same went viral on social media.

Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump go desi

Viral photos | Image: Varinder Chawla

The Ambani’s bash was not just a celebration of the union of Radhika and Anant but also a spectacle of Indian traditions and customs. Several International celebs like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates and Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump took part in the festivities. The foreign guests abided by the theme and embraced Indian culture by donning traditional Indian outfits.

Diljit Dosanjh showers praise on the Kapoor sisters

Day 2 of the pre-wedding festivities concluded with an energetic performance by Diljit Dosanjh. The singer shared the stage with his Good Newzz and Crew co-star Kareena Kapoor in a viral moment. He also shared a special post for Karisma Kapoor performing with her on Kinni Kinni. Diljit’s opening remark, “Hogi Rihanna, hogi Beyonce, saadi toh Kareena hegi’, also made headlines on the day.