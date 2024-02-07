Ranbir Clicks A Selfie With Aishwarya, Poses Candidly With Anushka Sharma In Ae Dil Hai Mushkil BTS

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Sharma headlined the 2016 movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The romance drama was a commercial as well as a critical hit. Years after the movie's release, behind-the-scene pictures from the shoot have gone viral on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor’s goofy picture with Aishwarya Rai goes viral

On January 20, a series of photos from the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil set went viral on social media. In the behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot shared by the film’s production house, Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai could be seen having a fun time on the film’s set. In the photo, a goofy Ranbir Kapoor can be seen clicking a selfie with Aishwarya Rai. The photo seems to be taken from the film set.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil BTS | Image: Instagram

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil BTS | Image: Instagram

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil BTS | Image: Instagram

In another photo, Anushka Sharma can be seen in costume from the scene where she is about to get married. The scene features in the film just before the song Channa Mereya, which gained immense popularity. One other photo shows Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor preparing for a scene together.

Advertisement

All About Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

The tragic film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is directed, and produced, under the brand of Dharma Productions. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film hit the big screen on October 28, 2016, coinciding with the Diwali holiday.

Advertisement

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil hit the big screen alongside Ajay Devgn starrer Shivaay. Despite the clash, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer fared better. In the 6 week-long theatrical run, the film amassed a total collection of ₹113.19 crore, as per Sacnilk.