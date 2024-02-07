Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 16:31 IST

Ranbir Clicks A Selfie With Aishwarya, Poses Candidly With Anushka Sharma In Ae Dil Hai Mushkil BTS

Ar Dil Hai Mushkil released in 2016. Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Sharma headlined the film that went on to become a hit.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil BTS | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Sharma headlined the 2016 movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The romance drama was a commercial as well as a critical hit. Years after the movie's release, behind-the-scene pictures from the shoot have gone viral on social media. 

Ranbir Kapoor’s goofy picture with Aishwarya Rai goes viral 

On January 20, a series of photos from the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil set went viral on social media. In the behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot shared by the film’s production house, Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai could be seen having a fun time on the film’s set. In the photo, a goofy Ranbir Kapoor can be seen clicking a selfie with Aishwarya Rai. The photo seems to be taken from the film set. 

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil BTS | Image: Instagram 
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil BTS | Image: Instagram 
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil BTS | Image: Instagram 

In another photo, Anushka Sharma can be seen in costume from the scene where she is about to get married. The scene features in the film just before the song Channa Mereya, which gained immense popularity. One other photo shows Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor preparing for a scene together. 

Advertisement

All About Ae Dil Hai Mushkil 

The tragic film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is directed, and produced, under the brand of Dharma Productions. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film hit the big screen on October 28, 2016, coinciding with the Diwali holiday. 

Advertisement

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil hit the big screen alongside Ajay Devgn starrer Shivaay. Despite the clash, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer fared better. In the 6 week-long theatrical run, the film amassed a total collection of ₹113.19 crore, as per Sacnilk.  

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 16:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ian Botham Botham credits England for infusing life into Test cricket

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Another LOSS for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami: Vissel Kobe beat MLS side

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. Nitish After Meeting PM Modi, Nadda: 'Abh Idhar Udhar Nahi'

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Article 370 Poster: Yami Gautam, Priya Mani Are At Crossroads

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. Big Takeaways From PM Modi's Fiery Speech In Rajya Sabha

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement