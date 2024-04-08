×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Attend Ramayana Producer Namit Malhotra's Birthday Bash, Videos Go Viral

Viral videos show Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Nitesh Tiwari, Ravi Dubey and more celebrating Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra's birthday.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Namit Malhotra's birthday bash. | Image:Instagram
Nitesh Tiwari is busy shooting for his next magnum opus Ramayana starring, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. Amid this, the team of mythological drama attended the birthday bash of producer Namit Malhotra in Mumbai. Ranbir was snapped arriving with his better half Alia Bhatt at the party. Now, several videos and photos from the party have been going viral on the internet offering a sneak peek into the party.

How did Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra celebrate his birthday?

In the viral photos, Alia and director Siddharth Anand were snapped posing with a fan from Namit's birthday bash, while in one of the viral videos, the fan was seen making a reel with Ranbir.  Apart from them, Raj Kundra, Ravi Dubey, Nitesh Tiwari and other celebs were snapped at the party.

In another viral video, birthday boy Namit can be heard singing Nadaan Parindey from Rockstar movie in front of Ranbir.

What else do we know about Ramayana?

The makers began the shooting on April 2 and since then several photos of Lara Dutta and other actors from the sets were leaked. Now, rumours are rife that Ravi Dubey has been roped into the film for a pivotal role. As per reports, he will be playing Lakshman, the younger brother of Lord Ram, in the film based on the Hindu scriptures. While there is no confirmation about his casting, a video of him arriving at the bash adds fuel to the rumours.

What more do we know about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

According to reports, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana will be released in three parts. While the first part will show the early days of Ram and his marriage with Sita and her kidnapping during the vanvas, the second part will show the journey of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman, Vaanar Sena, and the building of Ram Setu. Meanwhile, the third and final part of the trilogy will focus on the war between the Vaanar sena and Ravan's army, the latter's defeat, and Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's return to Ayodhya.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

