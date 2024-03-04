Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia's Daughter Raha Makes Insta Debut In 'Wholesome' Family Photos From Ambani Bash

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with their one-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor.

Raha Kapoor
Raha Kapoor | Image:Instagram
Alia Bhatt partook in the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. The actress attended the festivities with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their one-year-old daughter - Raha. Taking to her Instagram account, the Raazi actress shared a photo with the toddler. This also marks Raha’s Instagram debut. 

Sharing the photos, Alia Bhatt wrote in the caption, “wholesome 🫶

Published March 4th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

