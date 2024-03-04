Updated March 4th, 2024 at 17:20 IST
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia's Daughter Raha Makes Insta Debut In 'Wholesome' Family Photos From Ambani Bash
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with their one-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Raha Kapoor | Image:Instagram
Alia Bhatt partook in the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. The actress attended the festivities with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their one-year-old daughter - Raha. Taking to her Instagram account, the Raazi actress shared a photo with the toddler. This also marks Raha’s Instagram debut.
Sharing the photos, Alia Bhatt wrote in the caption, “wholesome 🫶”
