Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 23:24 IST

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt In Gujarat To Attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding?

A video is going viral on the internet in which Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen walking with Akash Ambani in his Gujarat residence.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were snapped at an airport with daughter Raha on Saturday. It was believed that the couple jetted off on a vacation owing to Valentine's Week. However, it seems they jetted off to Gujarat to attend Anand Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. A video is going viral on the internet in which the couple can be seen walking with Akash Ambani in a hallway.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt preparing for Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities?

A fan page dedicated to Ranbir has shared a video claiming that the couple is at Ambani's Jamnagar residence where the wedding will take place. It further claimed that they are likely to perform at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding ceremonies which will start from March 1 and they have arrived early to rehearse.

Ranbir Kapoor holds daughter Raha in his arms as he gets snapped at the airport with Alia Bhatt - See photos
(A screengrab from video | Image: Varinder Chawla)

In the video, Ranbir and Alia, dressed in casuals, can be seen walking behind Akash as they explore the food options. The text on the video reads, "Akash Ambani with Ranbir and Alia at Ambani's Jamnagar residence for Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding dance practice."

Advertisement

According to the viral invitation card, Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations are scheduled to start on March 1 and go through March 3.

Advertisement

What's next for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt?

Seemingly after wrapping up the wedding of Anant and Radhika, Ranbir and Alia will start preparing for their next film together Love & War, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead and is a touted weave around the love triangle. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2025.

Advertisement
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wed in intimate Mumbai ceremony | CNN
(A file photo of Alia and Ranbir | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Apart from this, Alia has been busy shooting for Jigra, helmed by Vasan Bala, while, Ranbir, on the other hand, had Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, co-starring KGF fame Yash and Sai Pallavi.

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 23:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement