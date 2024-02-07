Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were snapped at an airport with daughter Raha on Saturday. It was believed that the couple jetted off on a vacation owing to Valentine's Week. However, it seems they jetted off to Gujarat to attend Anand Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. A video is going viral on the internet in which the couple can be seen walking with Akash Ambani in a hallway.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt preparing for Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities?

A fan page dedicated to Ranbir has shared a video claiming that the couple is at Ambani's Jamnagar residence where the wedding will take place. It further claimed that they are likely to perform at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding ceremonies which will start from March 1 and they have arrived early to rehearse.

(A screengrab from video | Image: Varinder Chawla)

In the video, Ranbir and Alia, dressed in casuals, can be seen walking behind Akash as they explore the food options. The text on the video reads, "Akash Ambani with Ranbir and Alia at Ambani's Jamnagar residence for Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding dance practice."

According to the viral invitation card, Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations are scheduled to start on March 1 and go through March 3.

What's next for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt?

Seemingly after wrapping up the wedding of Anant and Radhika, Ranbir and Alia will start preparing for their next film together Love & War, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead and is a touted weave around the love triangle. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2025.

(A file photo of Alia and Ranbir | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Apart from this, Alia has been busy shooting for Jigra, helmed by Vasan Bala, while, Ranbir, on the other hand, had Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, co-starring KGF fame Yash and Sai Pallavi.