Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 13:09 IST

Ranbir-Alia, Saif-Kareena Have A Family Moment At Anant Ambani-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Neetu Kapoor shared a photo from last night offering a glimpse of their family moment at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

Alia Bhatt
The Kapoor family. | Image:Alia Bhatt/Instagram
  • 2 min read
It was a Punjabi night at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's day 2 pre-wedding bash Mela Rouge as Diljit Dosanjh set the stage ablaze with his hit Punjabi tracks. Amid this, the Kapoor family managed to sneak out some time to sit together and catch up. Neetu Kapoor has shared a photo from last night offering a glimpse of their happy family moment.

When the Kapoor family posed for the camera

Taking to Instagram, the veteran actress has shared a photo which is a mix of glam and royalty. In the image, we can see Neetu, dressed in a yellow ensemble posing with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan.

Ranbir looks dashing in a royal blue sherwani, while Alia dons a heavily embellished golden lehenga. She paired the lehenga with a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline and accessorised the ensemble with statement danglers and mangtika.

Kareena, on the other hand, dons a sequin saree accessorised with danglers. She styled her hair in a neat bun and sported nude-shade makeup. Saif looks royal in a black bandhgala jacket paired with white pants.

Sharing the photos, Neetu wrote, "Fam jam". Soon after her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to the comment and wrote, "Shining".

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's adorable moment

Alia Bhatt has also shared several photos on her Instagram handle from last night and finally, Ranbir has made the debut. The post opened with an adorable photo - Ranbir looking lovingly at Alia as she smiles for the camera. It was followed by the actress' solo photos, offering a closer glimpse of her traditional ensemble. Last but not least, a family portrait with Saif and Kareena, a similar photo shared by Neetu.

The actress skipped the caption and added several emoticons to express her happiness.

Alia and Ranbir are currently in Jamnagar with their daughter Raha for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 3-day long pre-wedding festivities. Today is the last day of the festivities which will conclude with two events - Tusker Trails and Hashtakshar.

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 13:09 IST

