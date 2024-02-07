English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky-Katrina Oblige Fans With Selfie At Ram Mandir Inauguration

In viral photos from inside the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif can be seen obliging fans with selfies

Republic Entertainment Desk
Celebs
Inside photos of celebs from Ram Mandir | Image:Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were among the many celebrities who attended the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22. Photos and videos of the actors from the Pran Pratishtha ceremony have been doing rounds on social media days after the conclusion of the event. In new photos from inside the consecration ceremony, the actors can be seen posing with fans while waiting for the darshan of the Ram Lalla.

Fans catch a glimpse of actors during Pran Pratishtha ceremony

On January 24, photos of Ranbir-Alia with a fan started doing rounds on social media. A photo shared by the fan pages of the actors shows the couple posing for a selfie with a fan while waiting for the divine darshan. Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt could be seen donning traditional attire and sporting a tilak on their forehead in the photograph.

A photo shared by a fan | Image: Ranbir Kapoor Universe/Instagram 

In another photo, the same fan could be seen clicking a selfie with Katrina. The Bang Bang actress also obliged the fan with a selfie wherein she could be seen in a traditional outfit with a talk on her forehead. In another photo from inside the event, both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif smiled as a fan roped them in for a selfie. 


Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt await their turn for the darshan of Ram Lalla 

In another video doing rounds on social media, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can be seen standing in a queue to get the darshan of the Ram Lalla idol. Ranbir can be seen protecting Alia from both his hands as the crowd erupts inside the temple. The couple was followed by Madhuri and her husband Sriram Nene. 

Several other prominent film personalities, including Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Om Raut, Madhur Bhandarkar and Kangana Ranaut, were also present at the event.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

