Published 19:01 IST, September 13th 2024
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal Starrer Love And War To Hit Big Screens In March 2026
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film's release date falls during the biggest holiday stretch, coinciding with major festivals like Ramzan, Ram Navmi, and Gudi Padwa following one after the other.
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Love and War will release in March 2026 | Image: Instagram
19:01 IST, September 13th 2024