Updated February 21st, 2024 at 20:17 IST

Ranbir Kapoor Fulfills Dad Duties As He Attends Nephew Jeh's Birthday With Raha, See Viral Photos

Ranbir Kapoor stepped out with his daughter Raha Kapoor in adorable matching clothes for Kareena's son Jeh's birthday bash.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha
Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha | Image:Varinder Chawla
The Pataudi family hosted a lavish bash to celebrate the third birthday of Jehangir Ali Khan, who is cutely known as Jeh baba. The celebration took place at their residence on Mount Mary Road in Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor showed up at the occasion wearing a stylish green blazer paired with blue jeans, while Saif Ali Khan exuded his signature cool vibe in a mauve kurta and white pyjamas.

The centre of attention, birthday boy Jeh, sported a charming outfit comprising a blue vest, white shirt, and black jeans, complemented by a fresh haircut.

Ranbir Kapoor fulfils his daddy duties

Among the other guests was Kareena's cousin, Ranbir Kapoor, who arrived accompanied by his niece, Samaira Sahni who happens to be the daughter of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Ranbir, showcasing his paternal side, tenderly carried his daughter Raha throughout the event, both dressed in matching blue outfits.

Their adorable presence quickly became the talk of the town, with Raha's cute expressions entertaining onlookers. Alia on the other hand gave the occasion a miss as she jetted off for some work commitments earlier today.

This isn't the first time Raha has captured hearts with her charm. Back in December 2023, during Christmas festivities at Kunal Kapoor's residence, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealed Raha's full face to the public. As the paparazzi clicked the trio, Raha donned festive attire and wine-coloured shoes.

Who else attended Jeh’s birthday?

Sonam Kapoor also graced the event in an elegant yellow-brown attire, cradling her son Vayu in her arms. Upon getting out of her car, she made a polite request with joined hands to the paparazzi to refrain from photographing her son.

Inside the venue, Kareena was seen engaging in playful interactions with Vayu, while Saif's niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor also joined the festivities themed around superheroes and comic books. Actress Neha Dhupia was also in attendance, accompanied by her children.

Published February 21st, 2024 at 20:17 IST

