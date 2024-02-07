Ranbir Kapoor’s Humble Gesture For Airport Security Staff Goes Viral | WATCH

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the success of his recent outing Animal. The actor is surrounded by a sea of fans wanting to click pictures and a chance to meet him. A similar incident took place at the actor’s recent outing. A video of the actor from Mumbai’s private airport is now doing rounds on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor’s gesture wins hearts

In the viral video shared by paparazzi accounts on January 27, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen arriving at the Mumbai airport. While the Rockstar actor posed for the shutterbugs, an old security guard could be seen standing on the sidelines. In a heartwarming gesture, the actor called the man over and posed with him for the cameras.

The Animal actor even interacted with the fan. The video of them has gone viral on social media. Fans and followers of Ranbir Kapoor are praising his humility and modesty. The actor was departing to attend an award event when the incident took place.

Ranbir Kapoor gears up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next

On January 24 it was announced that Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt set to star in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Love and War along with Vicky Kaushal. The film has set its theatrical release for Christmas 2025. The film marks Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While Ranbir made his debut with the director’s Saawariya, Alia teamed up with Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, this is the first time Vicky Kaushal is working with the auteur.

The makers took to social media on Wednesday and made the announcement. The announcement creative has the signatures of Ranbir, Alia and Vicky. Vicky also took to his Instagram to share the news with his followers. He wrote in the caption, “An eternal cinema dream has come true”. With this, the filmmaker has pulled off a casting coup that has never been seen together before. The announcement comes almost 2 months after Ranbir’s Animal and Vicky’s Sam Bahadur clashed their swords at the box office.

(With inputs from IANS)