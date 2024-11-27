Ranbir Kapoor Joins Alia Bhatt On Love And War Set, Actor's Retro Look Reminds Fans Of Bombay Velvet

Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor : The star couple was spotted in Mumbai while shooting for the film Love And War. As reported before, the actors were shooting for a scene set in the 1960s. As per media reports, the actor is set to play the role of an Air Force pilot in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pictures from Love And War set leaked

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor could be seen twinning in white from the Love and War set. The filmmakers have guarded the set to prevent any leaks on the show. Despite this, a few glimpses from this shoot made their way online.

In the leaked photo, Alia Bhatt could be seen in a white outfit styled with a signature 1960s puff. Her husband Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, was also seen in white and styled his hair with gel and a moustache. As soon as the photos were leaked fans compared the Animal actor's look from his film Bombay Velvet. Some even claimed that he is using a fake moustache while Vicky Kaushal has actually undergone a physical transformation for the same film.

Love And War is not a remake of Sangam: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The ace director appeared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Without divulging many details about the film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali put rumours about Love And War being a remake to rest. The director simply stated that classic movies like Sangam cannot be remade.