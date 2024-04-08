×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

Ranbir Kapoor Loses Cool As Paps Surround His Bentley Worth Rs 8 Crore | Watch

On April 3, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in his swanky new Bentley in Mumbai as he took the luxury ride for a spin in Bandra, Mumbai

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranbir Kapoor
A still from the video. | Image:Ciral Bhayani/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor recently added a new swanky ride in his garage -  Bentley Continental GT V8 - costing Rs 8 crore. Since then, the actor has been using the car for attending an event or going to work. While Ranbir is often seen in a calm and composed mood, the recent incident shows the actor losing his cool. Read on to know what happened.

Why did Ranbir Kapoor get angry at the paparazzi?

During the wee hours of Monday, Ranbir was snapped in his new car in Bandra. The actor was seated next to the driver and as his car approached his residence, paparazzi rushed over to his car to capture a glimpse of the actor. This didn't go down well with the actor and he got angry. In the viral video, he can be seen gesturing to show his annoyance as paparazzi ran after his car.  

Soon after the video was dropped, fans agreed with Ranbir and flooded the comment section schooling those who are posting negative comments. A user wrote, "Kabi to in ko space diya kro her waqt pohnch jaty click krny." Another wrote, "This behaviour can cause an accident.” Another said, "Give him some space.”

About Ranbir Kapoor's new swanky ride

On April 3, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in his swanky new vehicle in Mumbai as he took the luxury ride for a spin in the city. A video of Ranbir driving home in his new purchase was shared online. Sitting in a jet-black Bentley Continental, Ranbir wore a ganji. He wasn't accompanied by any family or staff member. He took his car for a spin around Bandra, which is close to his residence.

The Bentley Continental is the latest addition to his impressive collection of luxury vehicles. According to a report in Siasat.com, the Animal actor also owns a Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography (₹3.27 crore), an Audi A8 L (₹1.71 crore), a Mercedes-AMG G 63 (₹2.28 crore) and an Audi R8 (₹2.72 crore). While, reportedly Ranbir starrer Ramayana has gone on the floors in Mumbai, he hasn't joined the shoot of the much-anticipated trilogy as of now.

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 13:23 IST

