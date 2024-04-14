Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the Mahadev betting app scam, on Thursday, sought a two-week extension to appear before the agency. On Friday morning, he was snapped in Mumbai as he visited a clinic.

3 things you need to know

Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal who hail from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, are the main promoters of the Mahadev Betting App. They are under the ED scanner in connection with the multi-crore scam.

ED has issued summons to Shraddha Kapoor, Hina Khan, Kapil Sharma and Huma Qureshi in relation to the case.

During the investigation, a large amount of incriminating evidence has been recovered and ED has frozen/seized proceeds of crime worth Rs 417 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor snapped in Mumbai after ED summons him

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted outside a clinic in Mumbai on Friday. When the paparazzi followed him, he stated, "Peecha mat karna." This is the first time the actor has been spotted in public after being summoned by the ED for his alleged involvement in the Mahadev betting app scam. It is alleged that the Brahmastra actor promoted the Mahadev App in the virtual (online) space.

Why is Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED?

Although Ranbir Kapoor did not attend the wedding of one of the prime accused, Saurabh Chandrakar, in Dubai, he is still under ED's scrutiny for his alleged endorsement of the Mahadev App. As per the sources, the authorities want to question him about the mode of payment he received.

Bollywood celebs, influencers under ED scanner

Saurabh Chandrakar, one of the main accused in the multi-crore Mahadev betting app scam, reportedly involved an event management company to handle payments made to celebrities who attended his wedding in Dubai in February 2023. Tiger Shroff, Ali Asgar, Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, Elli Avram, Bharti Singh, Sunny Leone, Bhagyashree, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Krushna Abhishek, Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan were in attendance at Chandrakar's wedding, where reportedly over ₹260 crore were spent.