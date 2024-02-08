Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of his last theatrical release, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga helmed Animal. Despite the polarising reaction to the film, the family saga has waltzed its ways to a mammoth worldwide collection of ₹912.65 crores and counting with the film also having amply breached the ₹500 crore mark at ₹552.81 crore in net collections. The actor is now taking some time off work so as to spend it with his daughter Raha. Ranbir recently opened up about his favourite memory with his daughter, also giving a glimpse into what an ideal Sunday looks like for him.

Ranbir Kapoor adores that Raha recognises him



In a video posted by TATA AIG GIC, Ranbir can be sharing how he adores the fact that Raha has a habit of locking eyes with him, which the actor takes as a sign of his daughter being able to recognise him right away. He said, "Favorite memory would be locking eyes with her and having that instant recognition of who I am, smiling, looking at me and giving me a hug and kiss. I don’t think there is any other better moment than this."

Raha also makes up a seminal part of the actor's idea of an ideal Sunday. Besides spending time with Raha, Ranbir likes to indulge in cheat meals followed by physical activity of some kind. He said, "An ideal Sunday would be spending lots of time with Raha, unhealthy cheat meals, play a sport either Football, Golf, or Padel Tennis, and ending the day with watching a movie."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt only recently revealed Raha's face to the public



Raha Kapoor was born on November 6 in 2022. Ever since her much publicised birth, both Ranbir and Alia made it a point to keep her face under wraps in order to maintain her privacy. The annual Kapoor Christmas lunch last year however, saw Ranbir announce to the paparazzi that he would be bringing Raha out.

Ranbir and Alia then proceeded to proudly introduce Raha to the paparazzi, and the public by proxy.