Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

Ranbir Kapoor Reveals His Favourite Memory With Daughter Raha

Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up about his favourite memory involving daughter Raha, while also sharing an elaborate glimpse into his Sunday routine.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranbir Kapoor and Raha
Ranbir Kapoor and Raha | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of his last theatrical release, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga helmed Animal. Despite the polarising reaction to the film, the family saga has waltzed its ways to a mammoth worldwide collection of ₹912.65 crores and counting with the film also having amply breached the ₹500 crore mark at ₹552.81 crore in net collections. The actor is now taking some time off work so as to spend it with his daughter Raha. Ranbir recently opened up about his favourite memory with his daughter, also giving a glimpse into what an ideal Sunday looks like for him.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor adores that Raha recognises him


In a video posted by TATA AIG GIC, Ranbir can be sharing how he adores the fact that Raha has a habit of locking eyes with him, which the actor takes as a sign of his daughter being able to recognise him right away. He said, "Favorite memory would be locking eyes with her and having that instant recognition of who I am, smiling, looking at me and giving me a hug and kiss. I don’t think there is any other better moment than this." 

Advertisement


Raha also makes up a seminal part of the actor's idea of an ideal Sunday. Besides spending time with Raha, Ranbir likes to indulge in cheat meals followed by physical activity of some kind. He said, "An ideal Sunday would be spending lots of time with Raha, unhealthy cheat meals, play a sport either Football, Golf, or Padel Tennis, and ending the day with watching a movie."

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt only recently revealed Raha's face to the public


Raha Kapoor was born on November 6 in 2022. Ever since her much publicised birth, both Ranbir and Alia made it a point to keep her face under wraps in order to maintain her privacy. The annual Kapoor Christmas lunch last year however, saw Ranbir announce to the paparazzi that he would be bringing Raha out.

Advertisement

Ranbir and Alia then proceeded to proudly introduce Raha to the paparazzi, and the public by proxy. 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  4. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement