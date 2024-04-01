Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are considered one of the adorable couples of B-town. They got married at their house in Mumbai on April 14, 2022, in the presence of their family and close friends. Speaking of which, in a recent chat show the Animal actor revealed a humorous story about the joota churai ritual from the ceremony.

How much Ranbir Kapoor gave to Alia Bhatt's cousin in the Joota Churai ceremony?

Ranbir graced the couch of a chat show with his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. As they discussed Ranbir and Alia's wedding, the host asked the actor about the rumours of him paying a large sum during the joota chupai ritual. Ranbir denied the rumours, saying that he only gave a modest amount. Neetu added that they did offer some cash. Ranbir then recounted how Alia's sister initially requested a substantial sum in lakhs, but he negotiated it down to a couple of thousand.

(A file photo of Alia-Ranbir | Image: Instagram)



Archana Puran Singh was surprised on hearing this, saying, "In thousand. So less." To this, Ranbir replied, "Yes. The wedding happened at home. The shoes would still be at home. Take them if you want."

(A file photo of Alia-Ranbir | Image: Instagram)



About Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding

The couple had a dreamy wedding on the terrace of their Bandra house, Vastu. They twinned in ivory-white ensembles - Alia wore a Sabyasachi saree with a matching veil. The saree featured scalloped borders, intricate floral designs, and a long floor-sweeping pallu. She paired the saree with a matching blouse with a plunging neckline, similar hand embroidery, half-length sleeves, and a cropped silhouette. Ranbir, on the other hand, wore an ivory sherwani.

(A file photo of Alia-Ranbir | Image: Instagram)



Their wedding was followed by an intimate post-wedding bash at their house in which the newlyweds were seen wearing stylish outfits. A few months after their wedding, they welcomed their first child, a daughter Raha in November of the same year.