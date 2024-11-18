Published 22:59 IST, November 18th 2024
Ranbir Kapoor's Picture With Daughter Raha Post Her Swimming Session Leaves Netizens In Awe
Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022, after several years of dating. Their daughter, Raha was born in November 2022.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
Ranbir Kapoor shares photos of Raha Kapoor | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:59 IST, November 18th 2024