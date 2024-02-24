English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

Ranbir Kapoor's Secret Social Media Handles Disclosed? Comment Thread With Mahira Khan Suggests So

Ranbir Kapoor's social media presence has been an open secret. The alluded social media handles, could now very well stand exposed with convincing proof.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranbir Kapoor, Mahira Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Mahira Khan | Image:X, Instagram
For the longest time, actor Ranbir Kapoor has denied having anything to do with an online presence. Recently, the Animal actor came around to accepting how though he does have accounts which he uses, he plans on keeping them a secret. Internet sleuths however, appear to have made their way to his private accounts, also digging up evidence of the fact that the man behind the nameless profile, is in fact, Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor's social media identity exposed?


As per Reddit users, Ranbir Kapoor's unofficial social media presence, comes through the handle of reymar_1528 on Instagram and @myreymar_1528 on X. The proof for the former lies in the fact that Ayan Mukerji follows the seemingly non-descript account with just five followers and one post. On the flipside, the account itself happens to follow 349 others, a classic recipe for a throwaway spam account.

What's more, the X handle mentioned, features an exchange with the official handle of Mahira Khan, from back in 2017. For a #AskMahira session hosted by the actress on her handle, Kapoor's alleged X account has responded with a "My my my my my my". Incidentally, Mahira at the time, had responded back with a "Hahaa yours yours yours". For the unversed, Kapoor and Khan were reportedly romantically involved back in 2017 with the actor even flying down to New York to spend time with the actress. Pictures featuring the two on a smoke break had also taken the internet by storm, fueling rumours of their involvement.

What is next for Ranbir Kapoor?


Ranbir Kapoor just saw through the massive success of his December 2023 release Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, as per a Sacnilk report, has minted ₹915 crores, making it one of the biggest hits of his career.

The actor is currently gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan which will see him assume the role of Lord Ram - media reports suggest the film is set to go on floors on March 2. Kapoor has also signed on for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, featuring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. 

Published February 24th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

