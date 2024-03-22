Advertisement

Nitish Tiwari's Ramayan has been in the news ever since reports of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash joining the cast were out on the internet. It was reported that Ranbir will start the shooting in August, followed by Love & War. However, now it seems that it will take another year for the film to go on the floors. The makers were reportedly going to announce the film on Ram Navami, April 17.

Ramayan to not start filming in August 2024?

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed that the film will not go on the floors as there are too many internal issues to be resolved. “The project is on. But not this year. There are too many internal issues to be resolved," the source said. The report also claimed that costumes are also one of the reasons for the delay. According to the costumes are not "lavish" enough.

(A file photo of Ranbir Kapoor | Image: Instagram)

What is the plot of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan?

Bollywood Hungama earlier revealed intriguing details about the highly anticipated film and its ambitious three-part structure. A source revealed, “The first part will introduce Lord Rama, his family at Ayodhya, his marriage with Sita, and their 14-year vanvas. The first part is expected to end with the kidnapping of Sita by Ravana. The makers don’t want to rush the story and want to narrate the epic in an entertaining, sensitive, and cinematic manner.”

(A file photo of Sai Pallavi | Image: Instagram)

What will the second and third parts of Ramayan include?

While details regarding Sunny Deol's portrayal of Lord Hanuman remain undisclosed, the source provided insights into the narrative strategy of the subsequent parts. “The second part is expected to depict Lord Ram and Lakshman meeting Lord Hanuman and the Vaanar Sena, the obstacles they face, and finally the construction of Ram Setu. The third part is expected to be about the war between the Vaanar Sena and Ravana’s army, Ravana’s defeat, and Lord Ram and Sita’s grand return to Ayodhya.”