Published 13:12 IST, July 28th 2024

Ranbir Kapoor Says Alia Bhatt Had 'Very Loud Tone' Like His Father Rishi Kapoor: She Made Efforts...

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April 2022 after dating for years. Later that year in November they welcomed their first child, a daughter Raha.