Ranbir Kapoor To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Lord Ram Role In Ramayan?

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly hard at work for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. The actor has been roped in for the ambitious trilogy from the Dangal director and will play the role of Lord Ram. While it was earlier said that the actor has quit non veg food and alcohol before the film goes on the floors, new reports have suggested that he is undergoing extensive vocal training for the role.

Ranbir's extensive prep for Ramayan role

The pre-production of Ramayan in ongoing in full swing. The film is supposed to go on the floors later this year. Before it does, the Animal actor, will undergo extensive vocal training to play the part of Lord Ram in the film, shared paparazzo Varinder Chawla. Seemingly, Nitesh wants Ranbir to sound 'different' in the movie as he gets into the skin of the character.



“Ranbir has a certain baritone and a way of speaking his lines. It is symbolic, and if you have even closed your eyes, you can recognise a dialogue purely based on Ranbir’s voice. In Ramayan, Nitesh wants to make sure Ranbir sounds different from the characters he’s played in the past. Being a versatile actor, Ranbir is enjoying this process of trying something new,” the post shard by Chawla read.

How is the cast of Ramayan shaping up?

Given the huge scale of the Ramayan trilogy, actors from various film industries are being assembled for the dream project. Reportedly, Sai Pallavi has been roped in to play Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol will essay Lord Hanuman, Lara Dutta will play Kaikeyi and Vijay Sethupathi will play Vibhishana. The Ramayan trilogy, one of the most ambitious projects in Bollywood, will reportedly be mounted on a huge scale, with lots of VFX.