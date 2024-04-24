Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor is undeniably a dedicated actor who will go to any lengths to fit the role he is playing on the big screen, even if it means undergoing a massive physical transformation. As a result, his fitness trainer, Shivoham, has shared photos of Ranbir displaying his muscular body, which he had built for his upcoming film, Animal against a lean body which is mostly for his role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Shivoham describes Ranbir as disciplined, dedicated, and hardworking.

Ranbir Kapoor's transformation photos go viral

Ranbir Kapoor's trainer revealed that the actor has been training for his role in Ramayana for over three years. He wrote in his caption, “It was all hard work over a period of 3 plus years. Nothing is ever achieved by taking short cuts in life. Clarity and a vision of the end goal with a proper planned and structured program to reach to that goal is essential. Then again, if you dint have the WILL, DESCIPLINE, CONSISTENCY and the FIRE to achieve the goals, no amount of planning and structure will help.”

He further confirmed that the actor's transformation was for Ramayana. He wrote, "It was a beautiful journey and I wish you #ranbirkapoor all the best for the next blockbuster success #Ramayan #ramayanthefilm."

What more do we know about Ramayana?

The shoot for Ramayana has already gone on floors. Recently, a couple of photos of actors Lara Dutta and Arun Govil as Kekayi and Raja Dashrat, respectively, from the sets of Ramayana went viral on social media. It is reported that apart from Ranbir Kapoor, actors Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bobby Deol among others have joined the film's cast.

Leaked photos from the sets of Ramayan | Image: X

While Sai Pallavi will be reportedly seen in the role of Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol will play the role of Lord Hanuman. Similarly, Bobby Deol and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in the characters of Kumbhkaran and Surpanekha. KGF star Yash will play the role of Ravan. The film will be released in three parts.