Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 15:43 IST

Ranbir Kapoor Wraps His Arm Around Ex Katrina Kaif's Husband Vicky Kaushal At Ram Mandir Event

A photo of Ranbir Kapoor wrapping his arms around Vicky Kaushal at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on Pran Pratishtha day is going viral on social media.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor | Image:Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif were among the many celebrities who attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya. Many photos and videos of the actors and actresses from the event are doing the rounds on the internet. One of the many photos that caught the attention of the people is where Ranbir Kapoor can be seen wrapping his arms around Vicky Kaushal with a big smile, while the latter can be seen posing at the camera. Both the actors were accompanied by their better halves in the photo. 

Ranbir-Vicky's bonding at Ram Mandir event goes viral

The photo of the two stars made headlines because of Katrina Kaif. The actress who is happily married to the URI actor Vicky Kaushal, previously dated actor Ranbir Kapoor. The two stars who shared the screen space in the films Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani and Jagga Jasoos, were in a relationship for a long time until they called it quits in 2017. The now-viral photo is from the time when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted the Bollywood celebrities who attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. In the viral photo, celebs including Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina, Madhuri Dixit-Sriram Nene and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani can be seen posing with the UP CM. Ranbir-Alia, Vicky, and Katrina, can be seen standing on the same side of the frame. 

 

 

Ranbir, in the same photo, can be seen spreading his one arm around his wife Alia Bhatt and the other around Vicky Kaushal, while Katrina stands on Vicky's side. Both the couples in the photo could be seen smiling for the photo. 

Other Celebs At Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Other than the couples mentioned above, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kangana Ranaut among others attended the historic ritual of pran pratishtha ceremony. 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 11:11 IST

