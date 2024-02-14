Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 15:49 IST

Randeep Hooda Celebrates 1st Valentine's Day With Wife Lin Laishram, Drops Romantic Photos

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are celebrating their first Valentine's day as husband and wife. The couple tied the knot in November 2023.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda | Image:Randeep Hooda/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day after the wedding. The couple tied the knot on November 29 in a private ceremony in Manipur. On the occasion of their first Valentine’s as husband and wife, the actors took to their social media accounts to share wishes for each other. 

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram look picture perfect in Valentine's wish 

On February 14, Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos with his wife Lin Laishram. In the photo, the Highway actor can be seen dressed in a blue shirt paired with white pants. His wife Lin also sported a casual look. She could be seen dressed in a pink kaftan dress. 

Sharing the photos, Randeep wrote in the caption, “Love is all shades of blues and hues.” Actress Tamannaah Bhatia took to the comment section to write, “cuties”. The couple’s photo is now doing rounds on social.  

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram’s New Year Vacation 

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram took to their Instagram handles to make a joint post, sharing glimpses of their time ringing in the New Year. As per the post, the two spent their holidays in Kannur, Kerala with both sides of the family in tow. Randeep and Lin can be seen spending much of their time by the beach peppered with family moments.

The caption to their post read, "Thank you, Able family and the Arabian Sea for a great time ringing in the new year." The video features several candid shots of Randeep and Lin taking a dip in the ocean. The reel also features snaps of Lin spending time with Randeep's parents and Randeep indulging in traditions with Lin's family.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 15:48 IST

