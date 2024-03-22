×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 17:23 IST

Randeep Hooda Recalls Having ‘Zero Money’, Reveals He Was Jobless For 11 Years

While Randeep Hooda seemed to be doing well for himself now, the actor recently talked about the time when he had no money and was jobless for 11 years.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda | Image:Instagram
Randeep Hooda starrer Swatantrya Veer Savarkar made its theatrical debut on March 22. Along with headlining the film as an actor, Randeep has also made its directorial debut with this movie. While the actor-director seemed to be doing well for himself now, he recently talked about the time when he had no money and was jobless for 11 years after his acting debut. 

Randeep Hooda on the tough phase of his career

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Randeep talked about how he fell into a depressive state due to his inability to find work. The actor revealed that in 11 out of 23 years of his acting career, he was not on the set even a single time as he didn’t have any project. The actor said, “Many times, I’ve had zero money, and I didn’t know what I would do next. There were times when I sold everything in my house, my car, my microwave, everything.” 

 

Randeep revealed he prepared for the Battle of Saragarhi for 3 years but the film never got completed and that pushed him into depression. “For those 3 years, I had no work I had put on weight. So then I said ok ‘One step at a time.' My parents were worried. Then you pick yourself again and my parents made me promise not to do it again. Then I did it again in Veer Savarkar’s biopic,” said the Sarabjit star. 

Randeep Hooda’s major transformation for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

To portray the role, the actor went through a massive physical transformation. He reduced 30 kgs to showcase how Savarkar looked during his time in jail. Randeep revealed that most of the time, he was starving. Offering more details about his preparation, he added that he read a lot of books in Hindi and English. 

Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, & Yogesh Rahar, and co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali and Panchali Chakraborty, the film is set to release on March 22, 2024 in Hindi and Marathi.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 17:23 IST

