Rani Mukerji inaugurated the 24th edition of FICCI Frames in Mumbai on March 5. At the event, the actress took a part in several discussions about Bollywood and its issues revolving around the industry. She went on to praise the Hindi film industry for standing strong when it was going through tough days and emerging victorious.

Rani Mukerji lauds Bollywood

As per Free Press Journal, Rani discussed the movies that did well in 2023 and how Hindi cinema has demonstrated to the globe that it is immune to criticism on social media. The actress praised the film business and gave examples of successful commercial films, such as Gippy Garewal's Carry On Jatta 3, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Prabhas' Salaar, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan.

Rani said, “They have all created box office history in a single calendar year and pulled audiences into theatres. Pathaan released at a time when the single screen theatre business was shutting down. I want to congratulate my industry to show the world that Hindi cinema cannot fall prey to social media trolling."

Hindi cinema witnessed an incredibly disruptive year, says Rani Mukerji

The actress also didn’t forget to mention small budgeted films who made big impact this year like 12th Fail, Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, The Kerala Story, Oh My God 2, Baaipan Bhaari Deva, Kabuliwala, Kathal and others.

Rani added, “We have witnessed a myth busting landmark year in cinema in which we connect with the audience because consumers evolved too and wanted us to deliver something unique and disruptive for them. Cinema with its kaleidoscope of emotions and its timeless narratives has long been a source of joy, inspiration and unity for millions around the globe. Hindi cinema has witnessed an incredibly disruptive year.”

FICCI Frames, hosted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, is one of the biggest media and entertainment industry gatherings in Asia. This year’s theme of the event was "RRR: Reflections, Realities and Road Ahead."

