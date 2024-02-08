Advertisement

During a recent roundtable, which was attended by actors and filmmakers from all over the country, Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji ended up in a powwow of sorts with Kannada independent filmmaker Prithvi Konanur. The clip of Rani Mukerji’s revert monologue is now going viral, with netizens trolling the Hum Tum actress for her alleged narrow-minded comments about Indian Cinema.

Indian cinema is the best: Rani Mukerji

During a roundtable conducted by Galatta, Prithvi Konanur spoke about how he assembles his actors from grassroots and even finds inspiration for his stories from the roots. When Konanur referred to Iranian cinema as an example, Rani Mukerji interjected to register her offence at Konanur’s comments. Mukerji added, “I am a little offended when he says that we should learn from other people's cinema. I do believe that Indian cinema is the best in the world, so I would not agree with that. I am really sorry because if you want to talk about films that come from the roots, I think you must watch 12th Fail. It is a brilliant film made by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and it talks about India... everything is very brilliantly shown.”

Netizens troll Rani Mukerji for her comments

Rani Mukerji continued to speak about the factors that make Indian cinema special and unique according to her. Mukerji stated, “We in India make the most diverse films. When you talk about films from outside India, they don't have the diversity that India has. I believe Indian cinema has a lot to offer and actually are the best in the world... I would not want to compare Indian cinema with any other cinema in the world because we have the truest stories, most grounded stories.”

While this interview that was uploaded the previous week, the clip has now gone viral. Many netizens have expressed their own strong reactions to Mukerji’s comments. Meanwhile, other netizens posted clips from some of Rani Mukerji’s earlier works like Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat and Mehndi, as a sarcastic comment on the greatness of Indian cinema.

Rani Mukherjee should author a book called “An idiot’s guide to winning every argument through jingoism” https://t.co/FGG4oWwgCG — Ammara Ahmad ਅਮਾਰਾ ਅਹਿਮਦ (@ammarawrites) January 9, 2024

thank you rani for reinforcing my faith in your stupidity. ♥️ https://t.co/zlVTw8CKF2 — Harihar (@harihar_goswami) January 8, 2024

Rani Mukerji was present at the year-ended roundtable for her work in the sleeper hit Mrs. Chatterjee vrs. Norway. Meanwhile, Prithvi Konanur has been active in the film industry since 2012.