Rani Mukerji has off-late assumed a rather candid persona in her media interaction. The actress known to keep her private life out of the public eye, recently shared a few personal perspectives and experiences. This also included her take on marriage and how her 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna played a huge influencing factor on the same.

Rani Mukerji reflects on Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna influencing her take on marriage



Rani Mukerji tied the knot with Aditya Chopra on April 21, 2014 in Italy. In a recent interview with Galatta India, the actress revealed how essaying the role of Maya Talwar in 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna - a character that was abjectly unhappy in her marital life and ended up finding love through emotional infidelity - shaped her perspective on marriage.

She said, "There are many women who don't open up in their marriages for a long time. The years pass and they become old and they are like 'Why didn't we be honest to ourselves?' But it's too late for that. So as a young girl at that point of time when I did KANK, it also helped me to take a decision for my marriage that I need to marry for the right reason. Because if you marry for the wrong reason, you will end up being with a person and suffer all your life."

Rani Mukerji reveals she suffered a miscarriage in 2020



The same interview also saw Rani revisit the topic of her miscarriage. The actress had first opened up about it during 2023's Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Rani revealed she had abstained from speaking about it for so long as she did not want her words to be misconstrued as a strategy to enable her films' publicity.



She said, "I'm going to turn 46, it's not an age where I can have a baby. It is traumatic for me that I can't give a sibling to my daughter, and it really pains me. But we have to always be grateful for what we have. For me, Adira is my miracle child, and I'm really happy I have her. I'm working on that, and I'm telling myself that yes, Adira is enough." On the professional front, the actress was last seen in 2023 film Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway.