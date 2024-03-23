×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 23:21 IST

Rani Mukerji Says Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna Moulded Her Perspective On Marriage: There Are Many...

Rani Mukerji rang in her 46th birthday on March 21. The actress recently opened up about how one of her previous films influenced her perspective on marriage.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji | Image:yashrajfilmstalent/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rani Mukerji has off-late assumed a rather candid persona in her media interaction. The actress known to keep her private life out of the public eye, recently shared a few personal perspectives and experiences. This also included her take on marriage and how her 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna played a huge influencing factor on the same.

Rani Mukerji reflects on Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna influencing her take on marriage


Rani Mukerji tied the knot with Aditya Chopra on April 21, 2014 in Italy. In a recent interview with Galatta India, the actress revealed how essaying the role of Maya Talwar in 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna - a character that was abjectly unhappy in her marital life and ended up finding love through emotional infidelity - shaped her perspective on marriage. 

Advertisement


She said, "There are many women who don't open up in their marriages for a long time. The years pass and they become old and they are like 'Why didn't we be honest to ourselves?' But it's too late for that. So as a young girl at that point of time when I did KANK, it also helped me to take a decision for my marriage that I need to marry for the right reason. Because if you marry for the wrong reason, you will end up being with a person and suffer all your life."

Rani Mukerji reveals she suffered a miscarriage in 2020


The same interview also saw Rani revisit the topic of her miscarriage. The actress had first opened up about it during 2023's Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Rani revealed she had abstained from speaking about it for so long as she did not want her words to be misconstrued as a strategy to enable her films' publicity. 


She said, "I'm going to turn 46, it's not an age where I can have a baby. It is traumatic for me that I can't give a sibling to my daughter, and it really pains me. But we have to always be grateful for what we have. For me, Adira is my miracle child, and I'm really happy I have her. I'm working on that, and I'm telling myself that yes, Adira is enough." On the professional front, the actress was last seen in 2023 film Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 23:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Moscow concert hall was reportedly set ablaze during the attack.

Moscow Firing

a few seconds ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer : LIVE Updates

LIVE Updates

a few seconds ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton diagnosed with cancer

Kate Middleton

a minute ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer : LIVE Updates

Princess Of Wales

15 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Kate Says She Has Cancer

21 minutes ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer : LIVE Updates

Princess Kate Cancer

22 minutes ago
‘Thoughts With Princess’: Rishi Sunak Extends Good Wishes to Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Rishi Sunak to Princess

23 minutes ago
World C'ship of Legends

Cricket Update

an hour ago
Legends Cricket Trophy

LCT

an hour ago
BJP flag and symbol

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

an hour ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli being agressive

an hour ago
Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Smriti Irani on Kejriwal

an hour ago
CSK

CSK beat RCB by 6 wickets

an hour ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

an hour ago
From Anti-Corruption Crusader To Scam 'Kingpin'; Kejriwal Battles Scathing Charges | The Debate

Kejriwal: The Kingpin?

an hour ago
Water pipeline burst in Mumbai's Borivali

Water Pipeline Burst

an hour ago
Bhutan

India news Live

an hour ago
Spain keep Scotland from clinching spot in Euro 2024

Spain vs Colombia

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohan Gupta Quits Congress, Alleges Character Assasination

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  2. My Life Dedicated To Nation: Kejriwal's First Reaction After Arrest

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE: Hearing Begins, ED Seeks 10-Day Custody

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Bihar inter students protest discontinuation of +2 classes in collges

    Education11 hours ago

  5. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo