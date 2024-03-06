Advertisement

Rani Mukerji recently attended the FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry) Frames 2024 event in Mumbai. At the event, the actress congratulated the film industry for the massive film last year. She praised the Hindi film industry and made a special mention of films like 12th Fail and her own movie Mrs Chaterjee Vs Norway.

Rani Mukerji says 2023 was a year of content-driven films

Speaking at the event, Rani Mukerji claimed that 2023 was the year when ‘underdogs’ excelled. She claimed that films were not restricted to theatres and performed well on OTT platforms as well, citing The Kerala Story and 12th Fail. She shared, “It was also the year when the underdogs won, those who challenged the status quo won.”

A file photo of Rani Mukerji | Image: Instagram

She added, “The fact that everyone was made to believe that content-driven films wouldn't do well theatrically and were restricted to OTT was busted by films like 12th Fail, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, The Kerala Story, Oh My God 2, Baaipan Bhaari Deva, Kabuliwala, Kathal and others.”

Rani Mukerji calls 2023 ‘myth busting, landmark’ year in cinema

Speaking at the same event, Rani Mukerji looked back at 2023 as “incredibly disruptive year”. She credited the evolution of audience for facilitating the subsequent shift in content. She said, “have witnessed a myth-busting landmark year in the cinema in which we connect with the audience because consumers evolved too and wanted us to deliver something unique and disruptive for them. Cinema with its kaleidoscope of emotions and its timeless narratives has long been a source of joy, inspiration and unity for millions around the globe.”

A file photo of Rani Mukerji | Image: Instagram

The actress also congratulated the Hindi film industry for delivering several blockbuster movies. The actress praised the film business and gave examples of successful commercial films, such as Gippy Garewal's Carry On Jatta 3, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Tiger 3, Prabhas' Salaar, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, and Pathaan and Jawan. She credited the films for creating box office history in a single calendar year.