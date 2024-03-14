×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

Rani Mukerji talks about the rumours that say Mardaani 2 is a remake of Ratsasan

Rani Mukerji's film Mardaani 2 is being called a remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan after its trailer drop. Rani clears these rumours up in a recent interview.

Reported by: Siddharth Iyer
rani mukherji
Caption | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

South Indian films being remade by Bollywood is nothing new. Many popular Bollywood films are actually remakes of films made in the south, one of the most famous examples being that of Bhool Bhulaiyaa which was a remake of a Telugu film. Recently, Rani Rani Mukerji's upcoming film Mardaani 2 was also noted to be similar to a preexisting Tamil film, Ratsasan. This similarity was noticed by fans of the Vishnu Vishal film after the release of the first Mardaani 2 trailer.

Rani Mukerji on whether Mardaani 2 is a remake of Ratsasan

Above is the trailer for Ratsasan. Ratsasan released on October 5, 2018, and starred popular Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal in the lead role as Sub-inspector Arun Kumar. The movie was directed by Ram Kumar and dealt with the confrontation between Arun Kumar and a brutal killer who murdered young women. The movie was a modest success at the south Indian box office and was critically acclaimed for its script and acting. Below is the trailer for Mardaani 2.

Mardaani 2, on the other hand, is yet to be released and is slated to hit theatres on December 13, 2019. The movie is directed by Gopi Puthran and stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role as Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy. She played the same role in the first Mardaani film as well. Mardaani 2 deals with similar themes as Ratsasan, where Rani's character is on the hunt for an evil man who is brutally murdering young women, similar to the villain of Ratsasan. Due to the similarity of the themes, many fans of Vishnu Vishal's Ratsasan claimed that Mardaani 2 is its Hindi remake after they saw the trailer for the Rani Mukerji starrer.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Rani was asked whether she agreed with those calling her film a remake. She replied by saying that the similarities were likely a coincidence. She did mention that she had never seen  before. She also added that was a fictional story but it was inspired by real-life events. She asked that people see her film first before judging it as a remake. 

Advertisement

Published November 23rd, 2019 at 12:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Prime Minister Modi in LCA Tejas

India's defence reforms

a few seconds ago
Houses

Vistry to build homes

a few seconds ago
FIITJEE on Salary Delays

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

a minute ago
Missing For Over 1 Month, Korean National Traced By Delhi Police

Missing Korean National

2 minutes ago
germany Ukraine

Germany on Taurus

4 minutes ago
where was taste of christmas filmed

Where was 'Taste of Chris

6 minutes ago
Hitashee

Hitaashee keeps lead

8 minutes ago
Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys BO Feats

11 minutes ago
PV Sindhu struggled to find form in 2023

Sindhu goes down

12 minutes ago
Mumbai Ranji Trophy

MCA doubles prize money

14 minutes ago
Lahiru Thirimanne's car after an accident

Lahiru car accident

14 minutes ago
Cong Politicizes Pulwama Again, Says ‘Modi Govt Orchestrated the Attack to Win Polls’ | LIVE

India News LIVE

14 minutes ago
OTT

OTT Platforms Blocked

14 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

16 minutes ago
Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days

17 minutes ago
vande bharat

Trichy-Bengaluru Train

19 minutes ago
India blind cricket team

Blind Cricket: IND vs SL

19 minutes ago
A woman and her young son died in Rajasthan after a speeding car rammed their vehicle.

Rajasthan Road Accident

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News4 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 4 hours ago

  3. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News5 hours ago

  4. One Nation, One Election: 10 Takeaways From Kovind Panel Recommendations

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers Gather in Delhi, Security Heightened | LIVE

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo