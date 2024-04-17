Advertisement

Reports have been rife that Ranveer Singh and Jawan director Atlee are in talks to collaborate on a project. Amid this, a video is going viral that shows the duo dancing their hearts out to hit Tamil tracks. The video is from Indian 2 filmmaker S Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya Shankar’s wedding in Chennai.

Ranveer Singh and Atlee set the stage ablaze

In the viral video, Ranveer and Atlee can be seen dancing to Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha’s peppy number Appadi Podu. They were joined by the newlyweds – Aishwarya and her husband Tarun Karthikeyan. Not just this, they were also seen shaking legs on Tattad Tattad, Lungi Dance, and Vaathi Coming among more such hit tracks.

For the occasion, Ranveer opted for a black embellished sherwani and tied his hair in a sleek ponytail.

Aishwarya Shankar and Tarun Karthikeyan’s star-studded wedding

Filmmaker S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya recently tied the knot in Chennai. The ceremony was a star-studded affair as several renowned personalities such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suhasini, Vikram, Suriya, Karthi, and Arjun among others attended the wedding.

After Varun Dhawan, Atlee To Collaborate With Ranveer Singh?

Following Jawan’s success, there has been an unprecedented demand for Atlee's directorial talents, with numerous Bollywood stars vying to collaborate with him. Speaking of which, a video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities went viral on social media. In the video, Atlee and Ranveer could be seen surrounded by Bollywood actors. In the video, Ranveer says, “All the Bombay heroes are in the slip… like this, waiting for the catch,” hinting at a possible collaboration with Atlee.

Meanwhile, reports are rife that Ranveer and Prasanth Varma are also collaborating on a mega-budget periodic drama. However, the actor-director duo is yet to officially confirm the news.

