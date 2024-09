Published 08:13 IST, September 30th 2024

Ranveer Excitedly Says 'Baap Bann Gaya Re' In 1st Appearance Since Welcoming Daughter With Deepika

Ranveer Singh made his first public appearance at IIFA 2024 in Abu Dhabi after welcoming his first child, a baby girl, with Deepika Padukone on September 8.