Ranveer Singh Protects Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone From Crowd As They Arrive In Jamnagar | Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived in Jamnagar on Thursday evening. A huge crowd welcomed the couple as they arrived at the venue. Ranveer Singh was seen protecting his pregnant wife and actor Deepika from the crowd with his arms around her. The video of the couple is now going viral.

Ranveer Protects Deepika In Crowd

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who announced their first pregnancy on February 29, travelled to Jamnagar on the same to attend the pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding bash. The couple were seen twinning in white outfits. As they arrived in Jamnagar, a huge crowd was present to welcome the parents-to-be. During this time, while the stars greeted the crowd, Ranveer made sure to protect his lady love with his arms across her.

#WATCH | Gujarat | Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrive in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. pic.twitter.com/D9QQ8KXEZs — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

Actress Rani Mukerji too reached Jamnagar on the night of February 29, just a day before the pre-wedding festivities.