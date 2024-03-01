English
Updated February 29th, 2024 at 22:50 IST

Ranveer Singh Protects Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone From Crowd As They Arrive In Jamnagar | Watch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrived in Jamnagar on Thursday evening. The actor was seen protecting his wife from the crowd in a viral video.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived in Jamnagar on Thursday evening. A huge crowd welcomed the couple as they arrived at the venue. Ranveer Singh was seen protecting his pregnant wife and actor Deepika from the crowd with his arms around her. The video of the couple is now going viral. 

Ranveer Protects Deepika In Crowd

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who announced their first pregnancy on February 29, travelled to Jamnagar on the same to attend the pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding bash. The couple were seen twinning in white outfits. As they arrived in Jamnagar, a huge crowd was present to welcome the parents-to-be. During this time, while the stars greeted the crowd, Ranveer made sure to protect his lady love with his arms across her. 

Actress Rani Mukerji too reached Jamnagar on the night of February 29, just a day before the pre-wedding festivities. 

Published February 29th, 2024 at 22:50 IST

