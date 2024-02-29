English
Updated February 29th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

Ranveer Singh Reveals If He Wants A Baby Girl Or Baby Boy In Viral Video | Watch

Deepika Padukone is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh. Soon after they made the announcement, a video of Ranveer went viral on social media.

Anjali Choudhury
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh | Image:instagram
Deepika Padukone is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh. Their baby is due in September 2024. The couple made the grand announcement today, February 29. Soon after news of Deepika being pregnant broke on the internet, an old video of Ranveer Singh went viral on social media wherein he revealed whether he wants a boy or a girl.

Does Ranveer Singh want a girl or a boy?

In the viral video, Ranveer Singh was asked whether he wants to have a baby boy or a baby girl with Deepika Padukone. Responding to the quetsion, he said which loosely translated to, "When you go to the temple, they don't ask you na if you want laadu or sheera. Whatever you get, you have it with whole reverence since it is prasad. So the same logic applies here."

The video has now been garnering attention from netizens as the couple announced their first pregnancy together. Meanwhile, the actress is currently in her second trimester.

Previously, it was thought that Deepika Padukone was pregnant. These rumours arose after she was seen on the red carpet at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) concealing her midriff with a glittering saree. Sabyasachi Mukherjee created Deepika Padukone's couture saree and custom jewellery.

Deepika Padukone opens up about embracing mother

In an earlier interview with Vogue, Deepika Padukone opened up about embracing motherhood and starting a family with Ranveer Singh. Deepika said, "Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family."

A file photo of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone | Image: X

 

Deepika futher spoke about how her parents raised her and her sister. She said, "In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children."

Published February 29th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

