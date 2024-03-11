Advertisement

Lately, the Indian Film Industry has witnessed several collaborations between Bollywood stars and South directors. Right from Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Animal to Atlee and Varun Dhawan for Baby John, the collaborations have been exciting. Between all this, there has been news that Ranveer Singh too is collaborating with Kaala and Kabali famed director Pa Ranjith for his next project.

Ranveer Singh to collaborate with Pa Ranjith?

According to Peeping Moon, Ranveer Singh is discussing an action project with Tamil director Pa Ranjith. The actor-filmmaker duo have been reportedly deliberating on a movie for the few months. According to Peeping Moon, although Ranveer Singh has shown his interest, the project is yet to be finalised.

What do we know about the potential project being discussed between Ranveer and Ranjith?

Reportedly the untitled project is based on the life of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, who stood up to British colonial oppressors in the 19th century. Pa Ranjith is actively developing the project for the last two years and if it materialises between the two, the film will most likely go on the floors by this year end.

What will make this project special for Ranveer Singh?

If at all the project materialises, the film will mark the second biopic of the actor's career after Kabir Khan's 2021 film 83, which featured Ranveer Singh in the role of Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev.

What's more for Ranveer Singh?

Apart from the Pa Ranjith's project, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani star is also in talks with Uri: The Surgical Strike's director Aditya Dhar for an action thriller, which will most likely begin production from May this year. If reports are to be believed, the actor might also be seen in the films Shaktiman and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra. He will also be seen reprising his role of Simbaa in Ajay Devgn starrer Singham 3.