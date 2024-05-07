Advertisement

Conjecture around the well being of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's marriage, has been a recurring theme when it comes to internet sleuths. The latest update on the same, affirmatively informs, that Singh in fact, has removed all his wedding pictures featuring Deepika - and otherwise, from his Instagram handle. This understandably has sent fans of the star couple, into a frenzy. The actor however, has now shared a clarification on the same.

Ranveer Singh shares clarification on removing wedding photos



News of there being trouble in paradise for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, had been doing the rounds of the internet for a while. While these had died down, the same suddenly stood reignited, when netizens discovered that Ranveer had removed all his wedding pictures from his social media handles.

The actor however, has almost immediately addressed the situation, to kill the baseless rumours. An excerpt from a statement issued via his team, reads, "it's important to clarify that Singh has simply archived all content predating 2023, including his wedding pictures, rather than specifically deleting them. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's Instagram still retains their wedding photos."

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are expecting their first child



Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, will soon be embracing parenthood. After much speculation, Ranveer and Deepika came out with a brief announcement on February 29 of this year, announcing news of their pregnancy. The 'save the date' announcement, affirmed September of 2024, as the month of arrival for their child.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, back in 2018. Their intimate, yet opulently done wedding festivities, featured a blend of Konkani and Sindhi traditions, amply drawing from the both Deepika and Ranveer's respective backgrounds. Separately, on the work front, Ranveer is currently filming for Singham Again and is soon to commence his journey as the lead, in Don 3. Deepika on the other hand, will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD - she also holds a pivotal role in Singh's Singham Again.