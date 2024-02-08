Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 18:36 IST

Ranveer Singh Starrer Shaktimaan Trilogy Scrapped Due to Budget Constraints? Producer Reacts

Amid rumours of the popular Shaktimaan series making a comeback, the makers have seemingly confirmed the association between Ranveer Singh and Basil Joseph.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shaktimaan, Ranveer Singh
Shaktimaan, Ranveer Singh | Image:IMDb
Basil Joseph who is best known for directing Minnal Murali is reportedly directing a Bollywood film soon and there is a possibility that it might be Shaktimaan with Ranveer Singh in the lead role. While speculations were circulating, the latest update from Lada Guruden Singh, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures International Productions in India has indicated that the project is still in progress.

Here's an update on Shaktimaan reboot

Singh recently addressed an article that contained inaccurate information about the project. Contrary to reports claiming Sony's hesitation due to a supposed Rs 550 crore budget requirement, Singh clarified that Ranveer Singh had expressed his enthusiasm for the script and was on board. Here’s what he said:-

When Tovino Thomas hinted at directing Shaktimaan reboot

Earlier hints about this anticipated collaboration came through Tovino Thomas's live Instagram video. During the video, Tovino expressed his joy about his 2018 movie being selected as India's official Oscar entry. Ranveer Singh, in the comments section, praised Tovino and hinted at discussions with Basil Joseph which sparked rumours of Tovino's involvement in Shaktimaan.

More about Shaktimaan

Shaktimaan, a popular superhero television show that aired on DD National for about eight years starting in 1997 featured Mukesh Khanna in the lead role. The show portrayed Shaktimaan as a young man with extraordinary abilities developed through meditation and the five elements of nature.

Shaktimaan | Image: IMDb

Basil Joseph might be bringing this iconic character back to the screen anytime soon. His most acclaimed movie Minnal Murali was hailed for its compelling storyline and impressive visual effects and shot Basil to national recognition.

The film revolves around Jaison, a young tailor who gains superpowers after being struck by lightning and is currently available to stream on Netflix. Ranveer on his professional front is currently awaiting the release of Singham Again.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 18:36 IST

