Ranveer Singh created an uproar after he was introduced as the new Don of the third instalment of the Don franchise. The actor, who will be taking the action route with his upcoming drama, is slated to kick-start shooting soon. However, before commencing with the shooting of Don, he will be shooting for his parts in Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn.

Ranveer Singh to undergo workshops before Don shooting

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source told the portal that Singh will be undergoing workshops to get into the part of Don. The actor is considering Don as a "big responsibility" as he will be the third generation of Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. The source also revealed that director Farhan Akhtar is aiming to take Don 3 on floors either in August or September this year.

(A still from Don 3 teaser | Image: Instagram)

“Ranveer will undergo workshops to get into the part of Don. He considers this film as a big responsibility as he will be the third generation of Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Farhan is targeting to take Don 3 on floors from August/September 2024,” the source told Pinkvilla.

(A file photo of Ranveer Singh | Image: Instagram)

More About Don 3

Farhan Akhtar will be returning to the directorial seat after 13 years. He last directed Don 2 - The King Is Back, which was a major hit not just at the domestic box office but also globally. Now, the director is busy finalising the female lead of the film, so far Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan have been reportedly approached for the role of Roma. However, we will have to wait for the official announcement as to who has bagged the role which Priyanka Chopra previously played.



(A poster of Singham Again | Image: Instagram)

Coming back to Ranveer Singh, the actor is looking forward to kick-start the filming of Singham Again which will last until the end of April. A source told Pinkvilla, that he has a "well-crafted role" in the third instalment of Singham which is a lot more than just an extended cameo”. He will shoot for over 50 days in this Rohit Shetty cop universe film.