Ranvir Shorey Recalls The Time Spent With Sushant Singh Rajput On The Set Of Sonchiriya

Ranveer Shorey shared the screen space with actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2019 film Sonchiriya. In a new interview, the actor recalled the friendship he built with Sushant on the film set and how they bonded over physics. Late Sushant Singh’s love for physics is well known to the public and the Singh is Kinng actor has now revealed his profound love for science as well.

Ranvir Shorey says he bonded with Sushant Singh Rajput over physics

In an interview with ANI, Ranvir Shorey took a walk down the memory lane. He recalled his bond with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and how they bonded during the two-month-long shoot. Shorey admitted that though he was not close with the Pavitra Rishta actor, they were friends.

A file photo of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ranvir Shorey |

Image: Instagram

Shorey told the publication, “I wouldn't say we were close, but we were friends. We worked together. He had been home a few times. And we actually got along quite well during the two-month-long shoot of Sonchiriya. And we bonded over physics because both of us love physics. We had a lot of conversations on that.”

Ranvir Shorey recalls Sushant Singh Rajput bringing telescope on film shoot

Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor, was known for his profound interest in science, particularly in Physics and astronomy. His passion for space led him to acquire one of the most advanced telescopes in the country, as per ANI. In the same conversation, Ranvir Shorey remembered how during the shoot of Sonchirya, there was a lunar eclipse for which the Kedarnath actor brought a telescope on set. Ranvir said, “He (Sushant) flew down his big telescope from Bombay just for that”.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ranvir Shorey on the poster of Sonchiriya | Image: IMDb

Remembering Sushant’s love for astronomy, Ranvir added, “When we were shooting in Dholpur, there was a big telescope in the garden. He called everyone, drinks, you know, cocktails and snacks and all. And that's the only time I've actually looked through a telescope and seen it straight... There were three. Moon, Jupiter, Saturn lining up.” The actor further called the experience of a superior ‘quality’ and mentioned how watching the eclipse on screen could not come close to the experience of witnessing it live.

Sushant passed away in June 2020 in Mumbai. He was found dead in his flat. The actor's death is currently being probed by the CBI.