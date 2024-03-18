×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 12:58 IST

Ranvir Shorey Recalls The Time Spent With Sushant Singh Rajput On The Set Of Sonchiriya

Ranvir Shorey took a walk down memory lane and recalled the time he spent with Sushant Singh Rajput on the set of their 2019 film Sonchiriya.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranvir Shorey
Ranvir Shorey | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Ranveer Shorey shared the screen space with actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2019 film Sonchiriya. In a new interview, the actor recalled the friendship he built with Sushant on the film set and how they bonded over physics. Late Sushant Singh’s love for physics is well known to the public and the Singh is Kinng actor has now revealed his profound love for science as well. 

Ranvir Shorey says he bonded with Sushant Singh Rajput over physics 

In an interview with ANI, Ranvir Shorey took a walk down the memory lane. He recalled his bond with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and how they bonded during the two-month-long shoot. Shorey admitted that though he was not close with the Pavitra Rishta actor, they were friends. 

 

A file photo of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ranvir Shorey |
 Image: Instagram 

 

Shorey told the publication, “I wouldn't say we were close, but we were friends. We worked together. He had been home a few times. And we actually got along quite well during the two-month-long shoot of Sonchiriya. And we bonded over physics because both of us love physics. We had a lot of conversations on that.” 

Advertisement

Ranvir Shorey recalls Sushant Singh Rajput bringing telescope on film shoot 

Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor, was known for his profound interest in science, particularly in Physics and astronomy. His passion for space led him to acquire one of the most advanced telescopes in the country, as per ANI. In the same conversation, Ranvir Shorey remembered how during the shoot of Sonchirya, there was a lunar eclipse for which the Kedarnath actor brought a telescope on set. Ranvir said, “He (Sushant) flew down his big telescope from Bombay just for that”. 

Advertisement

 

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ranvir Shorey on the poster of Sonchiriya | Image: IMDb

 

Remembering Sushant’s love for astronomy, Ranvir added, “When we were shooting in Dholpur, there was a big telescope in the garden. He called everyone, drinks, you know, cocktails and snacks and all. And that's the only time I've actually looked through a telescope and seen it straight... There were three. Moon, Jupiter, Saturn lining up.” The actor further called the experience of a superior ‘quality’ and mentioned how watching the eclipse on screen could not come close to the experience of witnessing it live. 

Sushant passed away in June 2020 in Mumbai. He was found dead in his flat. The actor's death is currently being probed by the CBI. 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 12:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Virat Kohli

WPL 2024

a few seconds ago
Ayurvedic Herbs For Weight Loss

Herbs For Weight Loss

a minute ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a minute ago
Skincare

Skincare Dos And Don’ts

3 minutes ago
Russian rouble was helped by month-end tax payments, exporters' forced foreign currency sales & high interest rates

Russian rouble

5 minutes ago
Equity mutual funds

Stress test results

9 minutes ago
Bengaluru Shopkeeper Thrashed

B'luru 'Azaan' Case

10 minutes ago
Mukesh Khanna

Mukesh Upset With Ranveer

11 minutes ago
Virat Kohli with RCB in IPL 2023

RCB UNBOX Live Streaming

14 minutes ago
N R Narayana Murthy

Infosys

14 minutes ago
Tom Holland and Zendaya

Zendaya-Tom Spotting

14 minutes ago
Christian Michel

India News LIVE:

14 minutes ago
EHang Air Taxi

EHang starts air taxi

17 minutes ago
Thug Life new cast members

Thug Life new cast

18 minutes ago
Adele, music

Adele Suffers Major Blow

24 minutes ago
HanuMan

HanuMan Hindi Box Office

25 minutes ago
Smriti Mandhana wins WPL trophy

SM did what VK couldn't

27 minutes ago
Quinton de Kock & Heinrich Klaasen in action

De Kock's retirement plan

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mumbai Police Find Sexual Assault Case Against Sajjan Jindal False

    India News14 hours ago

  2. 'It's Ee Sala Cup Naamdu not Namde': Mandhana re-writes history for RCB

    Sports 14 hours ago

  3. How Japanese Lifestyle Can Help Build Stamina

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Beat The Heat With This Easy Skin Care Routine For Men

    Lifestyle15 hours ago

  5. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo