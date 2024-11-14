sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tulsi Gabbard | Donald Trump | Bomb Scare | Air Pollution | US Elections |

Published 17:38 IST, November 14th 2024

Rapper Badshah Sued By Media Company Over Non-Payment Of Dues

The media company that claimed Badshah hadn't paid them stated all services with respect to the production and promotion of the track Baawla were completed.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Badshah invests in Droom
Badshah | Image: Droom
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

17:38 IST, November 14th 2024