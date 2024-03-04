English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

Rare Photos Of John Abraham With His Wife Priya From Anant Ambani-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Priya Runchal shared a series of photos offering a glimpse of how she spent her evening with John at Anant Ambani and Radhika's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
John Abraham
John Abraham with his wife Priya. | Image:Priya Runchal/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
John Abraham recently made a rare appearance with his wife Priya Runchal as they attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. The couple, who keep their married life away from the social media world, recently shared several photos twinning in white traditional ensembles.

John Abraham and Priya Runchal look perfect together

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priya shared a series of photos offering a glimpse of how the couple's evening was on the last day of Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. She has shared some sunkissed photos of herself with her husband John at the poolside. For the event, John wore a white kurta paired with a dhoti, while Priya looked beautiful in a heavily embellished lehenga set accessorised with a statement necklace.

 

(A file photo of John and Priya | Image: Instagram)

 

Sharing the photos, she simply dropped a white heart emoticon in the caption.

When John Abrahan and Priya Runchal turned yin and yang

The couple also attended Rihanna's private concert at Jamnagar and shared adorable photos from a night function. On Sunday, Priya shared the photos featuring John in an all-black ensemble, while Priya dons an off-shoulder floral gown. The last slide is a video of Rihanna giving her electrifying performance.

 

(A file photo of John and Priya | Image: Instagram)

 

She captioned the post as "Stayed up past my bedtime."

All you need to know about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

Anant and Radhika, who are set to tie the knot in July, hosted a lavish three-day pre-wedding festivities between March 1 to March 3 in Jamnagar. The guest list included the who's who of entertainment, sports, politicians and the business world. Rihanna opened the festivities with her electrifying performance on day 1, followed by Bollywood celebs and Diljit Dosanjh enthralling the audience with their energetic performance on day 2. The celebration concluded with Bollywood singers such as Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Udit Narayan, Lucky Ali, Sukhwinder Singh and Neeti Mohan, captivating the audience with their soulful voices. 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

